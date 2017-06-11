Germany's DIHK expects 500,000 new jobs in 2017 -newspaper

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce expects 500,000 new jobs to be created in the German economy this year, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported in Monday editions.

The number emerged from a survey of DIHK members, with the health care service sector alone set to to create 130,000 jobs, largely due to the ageing population and growing health awareness, the newspaper reported.

DIHK last month raised its 2017 growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8 percent from its previous estimate of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)