FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Germany's DIHK expects 500,000 new jobs in 2017 -newspaper
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 11, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 2 months ago

Germany's DIHK expects 500,000 new jobs in 2017 -newspaper

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce expects 500,000 new jobs to be created in the German economy this year, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported in Monday editions.

The number emerged from a survey of DIHK members, with the health care service sector alone set to to create 130,000 jobs, largely due to the ageing population and growing health awareness, the newspaper reported.

DIHK last month raised its 2017 growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8 percent from its previous estimate of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.