German companies positive about future despite higher risks- survey

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - A record number of German companies believe economies in foreign markets where they do business will improve despite rising geo-political and trade risks, a survey published on Friday showed.

Some 40 percent of the 5,100 companies surveyed by the DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry said they expect a positive economic development in foreign markets over the next 12 months, the highest percentage since the survey began in 2015.