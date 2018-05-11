FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 8:05 AM / in 3 hours

German companies positive about future despite higher risks- survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - A record number of German companies believe economies in foreign markets where they do business will improve despite rising geo-political and trade risks, a survey published on Friday showed.

Some 40 percent of the 5,100 companies surveyed by the DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry said they expect a positive economic development in foreign markets over the next 12 months, the highest percentage since the survey began in 2015.

Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin

