BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Every second German company doing business abroad is facing problems such as tariffs or other barriers, the DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said on Thursday, pointing to U.S. trade policies and Britain’s departure from the EU.

Only 15 percent of German companies expect an improvement in their foreign business, a DIHK survey among 2,100 firms showed. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)