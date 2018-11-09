More German firms pessimistic about global economy-DIHK

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A rising number of German companies fear the world economy will deteriorate over the next 12 months, a survey by the DIHK Chambers of Commerce showed on Friday.

Some 25 percent of companies fear an economic deterioration that will impact their business, up from 10 percent in spring. Only 27 percent said they expect an improvement, down from 40 percent, the survey showed.

A trade war between China and the United States, the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, and fear that Italy’s public finances could spark a new debt crisis in the euro zone weighed on their outlook. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)