UPDATE 1-Germany's DIHK sees GDP growth slowing to 1.7 pct in 2019

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce has cut its 2018 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent and forecast a slow-down to 1.7 percent next year.

“Companies are noticeably more cautious about their business outlook, we see the biggest deterioration in business expectations in four years,” the DIHK said on Thursday.

According to its autumn survey entitled “The air is getting thinner”, companies scaled back their business expectations to 11 points from 17 points in spring. Business morale regarding current conditions remained stable at 45 points.

The DIHK’s survey of around 27,000 managers, the biggest of its kind in Germany, found that companies viewed shortages of skilled labour and rising labour costs as the principal risks for their business outlook.

Exporters also pointed to growing risks from abroad.

“Given the rapid pace of change, for example in global trade policies or digitalization - and the unclear outcome of Brexit, it is becoming more difficult for companies to foresee a clear trend in their business development,” DIHK said.

The increased uncertainty is limiting companies’ willingness to invest, with DIHK expecting gross capital investments growth to slow to 2.9 percent in 2019 from 3.3 percent this year.

Imports are expected to outpace exports both this year and next, DIHK said, in a sign that Germany’s vibrant domestic demand is likely to provide a buffer against external shocks such as an escalation in trade tensions or a no-deal Brexit.

German state consumption is seen rising by 1.4 percent in 2018 and 2.5 percent in 2019 while private consumption is forecast to increase by 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, it said.

