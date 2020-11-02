Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
German economy likely to shrink by 1% in Q4 on coronavirus lockdown - DIW

By Reuters Staff

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The German economy will likely shrink by 1% in the fourth quarter due to a second partial lockdown imposed by the government to halt a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, the DIW economic institute said on Monday.

The measures in Germany will cost the economy 19 billion euros ($22.12 billion) in the fourth quarter, DIW said, adding that the number of people unemployed will rise by around 50,000 compared with the first lockdown in the spring. ($1 = 0.8589 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

