Domestic demand boosts German engineering orders in Nov - VDMA

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German engineering orders jumped by 14 percent in real terms in November from the previous year, propelled by a surge in domestic demand, the VDMA industry association said on Wednesday. Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods from domestic clients soared by 20 percent while foreign demand rose by 12 percent, VDMA said. In the less volatile September-November comparison, orders were similarly robust, rising by 12 percent on the year, VDMA said, with domestic and foreign demand both up by 12 percent. From January to November, production in engineering rose by 3 percent year-on-year, the association said. "This corresponds exactly with our association forecast," VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said, adding the sector was on track to achieve its production target. NOV 2017 CHANGE overall +14 pct of which German +20 pct foreign orders +12 pct SEPT-NOV overall +12 pct of which German +12 pct foreign orders +12 pct (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)