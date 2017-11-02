German engineering orders jump 12 pct in September - VDMA

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German engineering orders surged by 12 percent in real terms in September from the previous year, driven by strong demand from abroad, the VDMA industry association said on Thursday. Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods from foreign countries climbed 13 percent, while domestic demand rose by 10 percent. "While growth in engineering export markets has continued, there has frequently been a drop or just a small plus from domestic clients in the last few months," said VDMA economist Ralph Wiechers. "The important domestic business, which makes up for around a quarter of engineering revenues, has a question mark hanging over it," he added. He noted that in the nine months to the end of September, domestic orders had risen by just 2 percent. In the less volatile Juli-September comparison, orders rose by 12 percent on the year, VDMA said. Domestic demand was up by 7 percent and foreign orders shot up 14 percent. SEPT 2017 CHANGE overall +12 pct of which German +10 pct foreign orders +13 pct JULI-SEPT overall +12 pct of which German +7 pct foreign orders +14 pct (Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Madeline Chambers)