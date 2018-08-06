FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018

German engineering orders surge in June - VDMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German engineering orders jumped
by 13 percent in June from the previous year due to stronger
demand from both domestic and foreign clients, the VDMA industry
association said on Monday.
    Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods from foreign clients
rose by 13 percent in real terms while domestic demand increased
by 12 percent, VDMA said.
    In the less volatile April-June comparison, orders rose by 8
percent on the year in real terms, with domestic demand jumping
by 11 percent and foreign orders up 7 percent, it added.
    VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said that engineering
orders rose by 7 percent in the first half of the year.
Engineering companies' sales were up 4 percent in real terms in
the six-month period, he added.
    "Engineering companies can be very satisfied with the first
half of 2018," Wiechers said, adding that investment activity
had clearly picked up in Germany.
                           
        June 2017               CHANGE 
         overall                +13 pct
     of which German            +12 pct
     foreign orders             +13 pct
       APRIL-JUNE                  
         overall                 +8 pct
     of which German            +11 pct
     foreign orders              +7 pct
 
 (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr)
