German engineering orders surge on high foreign demand

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German engineering orders jumped 13 percent in February from a year ago, driven by strong domestic and foreign demand, the VDMA industry group said on Thursday, a further testimony to the health of the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy. Demand from domestic customers jumped by 11 percent in real terms, VDMA said. Orders from countries outside the euro zone climbed 16 percent, those from countries in the single currency area jumped by 10 percent. In the less volatile December-January comparison, orders growth was only slightly weaker, rising 11 percent on the year, VDMA said. Domestic demand was up 12 percent and foreign orders edged 11 percent higher. "Demand for high quality machines and plants by our clients all over the world remains high," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. "We can only hope that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China doesn't cause lasting damage to this investment drive." FEB 2018 CHANGE overall +13 pct of which German +11 pct foreign orders +14 pct DEC-FEB overall +11 pct of which German +12 pct foreign orders +11 pct (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Caroline Copley)