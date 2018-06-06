Soaring domestic demand powers German engineering order growth

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German engineering orders jumped by 12 percent in April from a year ago with a surge in domestic demand offsetting a modest decline in contracts from euro zone partners, the VDMA industry group said on Wednesday. Demand from domestic customers surged by 20 percent in real terms while foreign orders rose by 8 percent overall, the VDMA said. "Domestic demand is humming ... the process of catching up in investment is continuing unabated," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. Euro zone orders slipped by 2 percent but demand from countries outside the single-currency bloc was up by 12 percent. In the less volatile February-April comparison, orders were up 6 percent on the year, the VDMA said. Domestic demand grew by 11 percent and foreign orders were up 4 percent, with strongest growth coming from non-euro zone countries. "Despite many dark clouds hanging over the economy, the German engineering sector is profiting from projects at customers around the globe," said Wiechers, who reiterated his forecast for production growth of 5 percent this year. APRIL 2018 CHANGE overall +12 pct of which German +20 pct foreign orders +8 pct FEB-APRIL overall +6 pct of which German +11 pct foreign orders +4 pct (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)