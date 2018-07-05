Weaker foreign demand pushes down German engineering orders in May - VDMA

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German engineering orders edged down by 1 percent in May from the previous year due to weaker demand from abroad, the VDMA industry association said on Thursday, putting the drop down to unusually strong increases in the previous months. Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods from foreign clients fell by 2 percent in real terms while domestic demand rose by 1 percent, VDMA said. VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers warned against reading too much into the monthly fall in May. "After half a year of almost double-digit growth rates, the engineering sector is obviously taking a breather," Wiechers said. In the less volatile March-May comparison, orders rose by 2 percent on the year in real terms, with domestic demand jumping by 7 percent and foreign orders down 1 percent. Production in the engineering sector rose by 4.2 percent on the year in real terms in the first four months of the year, VDMA said. "The upswing in the engineering sector is running smoothly," Wiechers said, adding that capacity utilization had surpassed 90 percent in April. "There are noticeable bottlenecks in supplies and above all in available labour. Companies could produce more if they had enough trained staff," Wiechers said. MAY 2017 CHANGE overall -1 pct of which German +1 pct foreign orders -2 pct MARCH-MAY overall +2 pct of which German +7 pct foreign orders -1 pct (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr)