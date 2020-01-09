German engineering orders fall 15% y/y in November - VDMA

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German engineering orders in November fell by 15% in real terms from the previous year, industry association VDMA said on Thursday. In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders dropped by 10% in real terms year-on-year in the September-November period. Last month, VDMA said the German engineering sector was not expected to increase its production before the second half of 2020. November CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -15% y/y of which German -15% y/y foreign -14% y/y September-November CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -10% y/y of which German -12% y/y foreign -9% y/y (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)