January 9, 2020 / 9:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

German engineering orders fall 15% y/y in November - VDMA

    BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German engineering orders in
November fell by 15% in real terms from the previous year,
industry association VDMA said on Thursday.
    In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders dropped
by 10% in real terms year-on-year in the September-November
period.
    Last month, VDMA said the German engineering sector was not
expected to increase its production before the second half of
2020.

          November                 CHANGE IN PERCENT
           overall                      -15% y/y
       of which German                  -15% y/y
               foreign                  -14% y/y
     September-November            CHANGE IN PERCENT
           overall                      -10% y/y
       of which German                  -12% y/y
           foreign                      -9% y/y
 
 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)
