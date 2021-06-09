Germany's VDMA lifts 2021 engineering production forecast

MUNICH, Germany, June 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s VDMA engineering industry association expects production for mechanical and plant to rise by 10% this year, driven by growth in demand from China, up from its previous forecast of a 7% increase, its head said late on Tuesday.

“But incoming orders are now on a broader basis,” VDMA President Karl Haeusgen told journalists in Munich, adding there was an improvement in Germany and Italy.

Supply bottlenecks hitting the sector are likely to continue into the fourth quarter and higher related costs would hit returns, he said.