TABLE-German engineering orders drop 9% in March- VDMA

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell 9% in March from the previous year, industry association VDMA said on Thursday, warning that the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the sector would only be seen in the coming months. Orders fell 2% in the first quarter of 2020, with domestic orders rising 1% and foreign bookings dropping 4%. "At the beginning of the year, we were still hoping for a better year - early indicators had pointed to that. But then the pandemic happened," VDMA's chief economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement. March CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -9% y/y of which German -2% y/y foreign -12% y/y January-March CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -2% y/y of which German +1% foreign -4% y/y (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)