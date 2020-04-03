Healthcare
TABLE-German engineering sector will feel virus impact in March - VDMA

    BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell
4% in February from the previous year, industry association VDMA
said on Friday, but it warned that this is "the calm before the
storm" since the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will only be
clear in March.
    It said a survey showed that 84% of VDMA companies were
experiencing noticeable to serious job losses due to the
pandemic. 
    
          February                 CHANGE IN PERCENT
           overall                      -4% y/y
       of which German                  -6% y/y
               foreign                  -3% y/y
      December-February            CHANGE IN PERCENT
           overall                      -1% y/y
       of which German                  unchanged
           foreign                      -2% y/y
 
