TABLE-German engineering sector will feel virus impact in March - VDMA

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell 4% in February from the previous year, industry association VDMA said on Friday, but it warned that this is "the calm before the storm" since the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will only be clear in March. It said a survey showed that 84% of VDMA companies were experiencing noticeable to serious job losses due to the pandemic. February CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -4% y/y of which German -6% y/y foreign -3% y/y December-February CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -1% y/y of which German unchanged foreign -2% y/y (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)