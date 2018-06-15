FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 9:45 AM / in a minute

Merkel: ESM euro zone rescue fund should become long-term instrument

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she wanted the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone’s rescue fund, to be transformed into a long-term instrument.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a meeting of the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Berlin on Tuesday, where they will discuss reforming the European Union.

Merkel said she hoped they would “make a little bit of progress” at the meeting, which comes ahead of a June 28-29 EU summit.

Merkel has backed Macron’s proposal to turn the ESM into a European Monetary Fund (EMF) with powers to give members hit by sovereign debt troubles short-term credit lines. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller, editing by Thomas Escritt)

