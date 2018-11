BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association cut its 2018 export growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 3 percent from 3.5 percent on Wednesday, the second cut in as many months.

It said it expects industrial output to rise by 2.5 percent this year as growth slowed due to the impact of a switch to WLTP pollution standards for the auto sector and due to the weather.