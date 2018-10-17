German trade body sees export growth slowing again in 2019

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Growth in exports from Europe’s largest economy will continue to weaken next year, the head of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Wednesday after lowering its prediction for 2018 export expansion.

Earlier on Wednesday the BGA said it expected shipments from Germany to increase by 3.5 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 5 percent. It cited weaker demand from abroad in light of rising trade tensions and Britain’s departure from the EU. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)