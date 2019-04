BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - The German government is very likely next week to slash its 2019 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 0.5 percent from its previous estimate of 1.0 percent, a government source said on Friday.

The source added that Economy Minister Peter Altmaier expected the economy to expand by 1.5 percent next year.

The Economy Ministry had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr)