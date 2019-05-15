German GDP data "first ray of hope", must resolve trade disputes -minister

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s return to economic growth in the first quarter is a “first ray of hope” following two quarters without expansion, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Reuters on Wednesday, but he added that this should be no reason to give the all-clear.
“The international trade disputes are still unresolved. We must do everything possible to find acceptable solutions that enable free trade,” Altmaier said.
Altmaier, a confidant of conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, repeated his call to help companies by cutting red tape and lower taxes.
