Bonds News
November 14, 2019 / 7:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany has avoided recession, but growth is still weak - economy minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that Europe’s largest economy had avoided a recession in the third quarter but warned that the economic development remained fragile.

“We do not have a technical recession, but the growth numbers are still too weak,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ARD public television after the Federal Statistics Office reported a 0.1% economic expansion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below