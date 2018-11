BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - German growth in 2019 could be even lower than 1.5 percent, the head of the BDA employers association President Ingo Kramer said at a conference in Berlin on Thursday.

Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the July-September period as global trade disputes and problems in the auto sector threw the traditional export growth engine into reverse, raising concerns that a long expansion is faltering. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)