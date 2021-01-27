German economy to regain pre-crisis level in H2 next year - minister

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Pater Altmaier said on Wednesday he expects that Europe’s largest economy will regain its pre-crisis level in the second half of next year.

“We expect that the German economy, from the second half of next year, will have regained the level of before the outbreak of the corona(virus) crisis,” Altmaier told a news conference.

After lockdown measures are lifted, Altmaier expected many sectors would grow quickly. (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)