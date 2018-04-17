Economic institutes raise German growth forecasts - sources

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes have raised their growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.2 percent this year from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent, two sources familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday

The institutes also expect the economy to grow by 2.0 percent in 2019, up from 1.8 percent previously. The institutes will announced their revised growth forecasts on Thursday.