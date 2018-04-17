FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Economic institutes raise German growth forecasts - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes have raised their growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.2 percent this year from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent, two sources familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday

The institutes also expect the economy to grow by 2.0 percent in 2019, up from 1.8 percent previously. The institutes will announced their revised growth forecasts on Thursday.

Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Robin Pomeroy

