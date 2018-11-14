German economy contracts in Q3 for first time since 2015

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted in the third quarter of this year for the first time since 2015 as global trade disputes swung the traditional export growth engine of Europe’s largest economy into reverse.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in Europe’s biggest economy contracted by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. That compared with a Reuters forecast for a contraction of 0.1 percent.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the economy grew by 1.1 percent from July to September, calendar-adjusted data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.3 percent.