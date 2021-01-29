German economy eked out 0.1% growth in fourth quarter

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Germany grew by just 0.1% in the fourth quarter as a second wave of the new coronavirus almost stopped Europe’s largest economy in its tracks after a surging third-quarter recovery from the initial outbreak, official data showed on Friday.

A renewed lockdown at the end of last year hit private consumption, while goods exports and construction supported the economy, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.0% fourth quarter growth. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)