German economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter, helped by domestic demand

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The German economy got off to a solid start in 2019 returning to growth in the first quarter, helped by higher household spending and booming construction, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in Europe’s largest economy expanded by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said. This was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the economy grew by 0.7% from January to March, calendar-adjusted data showed. This was also in line with the forecast. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)