German economy grew by 8.5% in third quarter

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter as Europe’s largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The reading marked an upward-revision to an earlier flash estimate of 8.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in the July-September period and followed a 9.8% plunge in the second quarter. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)