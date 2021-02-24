German economy grew by better-than-expected 0.3% in Q4

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The German economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year, helped by bullish exports and solid construction activity, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday in a revision to an earlier estimate.

The office, which previously had reported a 0.1% expansion on the quarter from October to December, said it also revised upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure to -4.9% from -5.0%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)