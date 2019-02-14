Market News
February 14, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German economy stalled in Q4, just escaping recession

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The German economy stalled in the final quarter of last year, escaping recession by the narrowest of margins after contracting in the July-September period for the first time since 2015.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in Europe’s biggest economy grew by 0.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. That compared with a Reuters forecast for growth of 0.1 percent.

German companies are grappling with a cooling global economy and trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies. The risk that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal in March is another uncertainty.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the economy grew by 0.6 percent from October to December, calendar-adjusted data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 0.7 percent.

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal

