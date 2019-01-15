German GDP grew 1.5 pct in 2018, weakest rate in five years

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The German economy grew by 1.5 percent in 2018, the weakest rate in five years and a clear slowdown from the previous year, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Europe’s largest economy is struggling with a cooling of the global economy, trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies and the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.5 percent last year after an expansion rate of 2.2 percent in 2017.

Adjusted for calendar effects, growth slowed to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous year, the statistic office said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)