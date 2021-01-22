German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% - Spiegel

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The German government expects Europe’s largest economy to grow by 3% this year, news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, which is a downward revision from last autumn’s estimate of 4.4% due to the second shutdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is due to present the government’s official forecast next week.

A source earlier on Friday told Reuters the government sees slower GDP growth than it originally anticipated.

Spiegel did not provide sources for the growth forecast revision. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Maria Sheahan)