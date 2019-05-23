Bonds News
German growth rebound driven by booming household spending, construction

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Stronger household spending and a pick-up in construction were the primary drivers behind Germany’s growth rebound in the first quarter, detailed data showed on Thursday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.4% expansion on the quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said private consumption rose 1.2%, the biggest increase since 2011, contributing 0.6 percentage points to the expansion.

Investments in construction increased 1.9% on the quarter which resulted in a contribution to overall growth of 0.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

