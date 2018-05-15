FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 6:09 AM / in an hour

German growth slows to 0.3 pct in first quarter on weak trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German economic growth slowed slightly more than expected in the first quarter of the year due to weak trade, a first estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Europe’s biggest economy grew 0.3 percent in the first three months - the slowest rate since the third quarter of 2016 - after expanding 0.6 percent in the final three months of last year.

Economists had on average expected growth of 0.4 percent, with forecasts ranging from 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of 34 economists.

The statistics office said positive contributions in the first quarter came mainly from domestic demand while trade was weak. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

