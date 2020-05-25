Market News
May 25, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slump in consumption, exports push Germany into recession in Q1

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - A slump in capital investments, private consumption and exports pushed the German economy into a recession in the first quarter, detailed data showed on Monday, giving a glimpse of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Statistics Office said capital investments fell by 6.9%, private consumption by 3.2% and exports by 3.1%.

This meant that private consumption took off 1.7 percentage points of overall economic activity and net trade shaved off 0.8 percentage points, leading to a first-quarter contraction of 2.2%. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal)

