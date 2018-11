BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Weaker exports were the primary driver behind Germany’s first quarterly economic contraction since 2015, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary negative reading of 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell 0.9 percent on the quarter while imports rose 1.3 percent, which resulted in net trade deducting 1.0 percentage point from growth.