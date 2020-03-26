Cyclical Consumer Goods
Coronavirus batters German consumer morale - GfK

    BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German consumer morale
deteriorated sharply heading into April to hit its lowest level
since 2009, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting that the
coronavirus pandemic is putting the brakes on household spending
in Europe's largest economy.
    The Nuremberg-based GfK institute said its survey of around
2,000 Germans showed consumer sentiment falling to 2.7 points
from a revised reading of 8.3 points a month earlier.
    This was the lowest reading since May 2009 and undershot a
Reuters poll of analysts who had expected a much less pronounced
drop to 7.1 points.
    "In light of the current development, we are withdrawing our
consumer forecast of 1 percent growth for 2020," GfK researcher
Rolf Buerkl said.
    "Retailers, manufacturers and service providers must prepare
for a recession," Buerkl said, adding that GfK could only give a
new forecast once there is clarity how long measures to contain
the spread of the virus will remain in place.
    Consumers' expectations regarding their personal income as
well as the overall economic development decreased sharply, the
GfK survey showed. The propensity to buy also deteriorated.
    "Retail as a whole is facing tough times ahead," Buerkl
said, though the pandemic was also providing drug and grocery
stores with a jump in sales of 14 percent on the month.
    This growth was primarily driven by stock-piling purchases
which led to an increase in sales of up to 200 percent in some
categories, he added.
        
                                 April 20  March 20  April 19
 Consumer climate                2.7       8.3       10.2
 Consumer climate components     March 20  Feb 20    March 19
 - willingness to buy            31.4      53.6      49.1
 - income expectations           27.8      41.2      54.6
 - business cycle expectations   -19.2     1.2       8.1
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in 
comparison with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
      
    

