German consumer morale darkens heading into January - GfK

    BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The mood among German consumers
deteriorated unexpectedly heading into January, a survey showed
on Friday, suggesting that household spending in Europe's
largest economy could weaken at the beginning of next year.
    The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the
Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around
2,000 Germans, edged down to 9.6 from 9.7 in December. A Reuters
poll of analysts had predicted an increase to 9.8.
    Household spending has turned into a steady and reliable
driver of growth in Germany helped by record-high employment,
inflation-busting pay hikes and historically low borrowing
costs, providing a buffer against trade-related problems.
    GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said consumers were more
pessimistic about the overall economic growth outlook. They also
scaled back their personal income expectations, with GfK's
sub-indicator falling to the lowest level in more than six
years.
    "News about job cuts in some industrial sectors, such as the
car industry and automobile suppliers, are leading to less
optimistic income expectations," Buerkl said.
    Germany's main automobile industry body VDA said earlier
this month it excepted global car sales to fall by 5% this year
and it warned of more job cuts in 2020 as a result.
    The Ifo institute expects the German economy to pick up
steam in the fourth quarter, predicting a quarterly growth rate
of 0.2% following a 0.1% expansion in the third quarter.
    For 2019 as a whole, the government forecast 0.5% growth,
which would be the weakest performance since 2013. It predicts a
modest rebound with 1.0% growth next year.
           
                                  JAN 20    DEC 19     JAN 19
 Consumer climate                  9.6        9.7       10.3
 Consumer climate components      DEC 19    NOV 19     DEC 18
 - propensity to buy               52.2      50.0       51.8
 - income expectations             35.0      45.5       51.8
 - economic expectations           -4.4       1.7       10.8
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
    
        
    
                        
    


 (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)
