Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

German consumer morale improves less than expected heading into June - GfK

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale improved
less than expected heading into June as shoppers remained
cautious despite falling COVID-19 infections and an improving
growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on
Thursday.
    The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based
on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, edged up to -7.0 from a
revised -8.6 in the previous month.
    The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a bigger rise to
-5.2.
    Consumers were more optimistic regarding their personal
income situation as well as overall economic development, but
their propensity to buy deteriorated after three consecutive
monthly gains, the survey showed.
    GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said the drop in coronavirus
cases and further progress with vaccinations were opening the
door to more easing steps in the coming weeks.
    "At the moment, this is mainly fueling economic optimism and
creating a sense of new beginnings," Buerkl said, adding that
options to spend money were still limited in many parts of the
country despite first steps to take back restrictions.
    Once all lockdown measures are lifted, househoulds are ready
to splash out over the summer months as they put aside a lot of
money during the pandemic, Buerkl said.
        
                                JUNE 2021  MAY 2021   JUNE 2020
 Consumer climate                 -7.0       -8.6       -18.6
 Consumer climate components    MAY 2021   APR 2021   MAY 2020
 - willingness to buy             10.0       17.3        5.5
 - income expectations            19.5        9.3       -5.7
 - business cycle expectations    41.1        7.3       -10.4
 
    NOTE - The survey period was from May 6 to 17, 2021.
    
    The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of
real private consumption in the following month.
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop 
compared with the same period a year ago.
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private
consumption.
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
    
     


 (
Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up