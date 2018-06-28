FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 6:03 AM / in a few seconds

German consumer sentiment remains unchanged headed into July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment
remained unchanged heading into July, the market research group
GfK said on Thursday, as fears that a trade conflict between
Europe and the United States cloud the outlook for Europe's
largest economy.
    Private consumption has become the main source of economic
expansion in Germany in recent years, supported by record-high
employment, increased job security, above-inflation pay hikes
and low borrowing costs.
    Nuremberg-based GfK said its consumer sentiment index, which
is based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, held at 10.7
points after declining the previous two months. Analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast the index would slip to 10.6.
    "The trade conflict between the EU and the U.S. is
intensifying and leaves a clear mark on the consumer mood in
Germany," Rolf Buerkl, a researcher for GfK, said in a
statement. 
   Economic expectations dropped 14.1 points to 23.3 points, the
lowest in more than a year. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose hefty
tariffs on car imports from Europe - a trade that Germany
dominates - on top of earlier unilateral duties on metals.
    Business leaders are worried that a similar trade
confrontation between Washington and Beijing could harm German
exporters who rely on the world's two largest economies for
growth.
    "The route taken by the U.S. president in terms of the trade
policy towards the EU is causing concern, especially where
economic expectations are concerned," Buerkl said.
    But the subindex measuring consumer propensity to buy edged
up to 56.3 points. A subindex measuring income expectations also
rose, to 57.6 points, propelled by a stable job market and
strong demand for workers.
    "The ongoing excellent employment prospects are apparently
outweighing the current negative global economic influences on
the indicator," Buerkl said. "However, the consumer economy in
Germany remains intact, even if it is slightly less dynamic." 

                                 JULY 18   JUNE 18   JULY 17
 Consumer climate                10.7      10.7      10.4
 Consumer climate components     JUNE 18   MAY 18    JUNE 17
 - willingness to buy            56.3      55.9      57.9
 - income expectations           57.6      54.2      60.2
 - business cycle expectations   23.3      37.4      41.3
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop 
compared with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
      

 (Reporting by Riham Alkoussa, editing by Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
