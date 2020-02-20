Healthcare
February 20, 2020 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gripped with coronavirus fears, German consumers pinch their pennies - GfK

Riham Alkousaa

3 Min Read

    By Riham Alkousaa
    BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German consumer morale
deteriorated slightly in February as fears that the coronavirus
outbreak in China would worsen a slowdown in Europe's biggest
economy made Germans less willing to take out their wallets, a
survey showed on Thursday.
    The Nuremberg-based GfK institute said its survey of around
2,000 Germans showed consumer sentiment falling to 9.8 points in
February from 9.9 points a month earlier, in line with a Reuters
poll.
    "The spread of the coronavirus has undoubtedly contributed
to uncertainty among consumers," said GfK researcher Rolf
Buerkl.
    A sub-index measuring income outlook also fell, the survey
showed. Consumers fear unemployment in Germany could rise if the
outbreak seriously disrupts production in China and impacts
supplies to Germany, Buerkl added.
     The mood among German investors also deteriorated in
February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen
world trade, a survey on Tuesday by ZEW research institute
showed.
    GfK said the survey was conducted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10,
2020. 
    
                                 March 20  Feb   20  March 19
 Consumer climate                9.8       9.9       10.5
 Consumer climate components     Feb   20  Jan   20  Feb   19
 - willingness to buy            53.6      55.5      51.9
 - income expectations           41.2      44.6      57.7
 - business cycle expectations   1.2       -3.7      1.4
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in 
comparison with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
      
    

 (Editing by Joseph Nasr)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below