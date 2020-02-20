Gripped with coronavirus fears, German consumers pinch their pennies - GfK

By Riham Alkousaa BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German consumer morale deteriorated slightly in February as fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China would worsen a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy made Germans less willing to take out their wallets, a survey showed on Thursday. The Nuremberg-based GfK institute said its survey of around 2,000 Germans showed consumer sentiment falling to 9.8 points in February from 9.9 points a month earlier, in line with a Reuters poll. "The spread of the coronavirus has undoubtedly contributed to uncertainty among consumers," said GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl. A sub-index measuring income outlook also fell, the survey showed. Consumers fear unemployment in Germany could rise if the outbreak seriously disrupts production in China and impacts supplies to Germany, Buerkl added. The mood among German investors also deteriorated in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade, a survey on Tuesday by ZEW research institute showed. GfK said the survey was conducted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10, 2020. March 20 Feb 20 March 19 Consumer climate 9.8 9.9 10.5 Consumer climate components Feb 20 Jan 20 Feb 19 - willingness to buy 53.6 55.5 51.9 - income expectations 41.2 44.6 57.7 - business cycle expectations 1.2 -3.7 1.4 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Editing by Joseph Nasr)