Lockdown further lowers German consumer sentiment, GfK survey shows

By Reuters Staff

    BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale fell a
fourth month in a row heading into February, as extending a
stricter lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic kept
people from going shopping and splashing out, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
    The GfK research institute said its consumer sentiment
index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, fell to -15.6
points from a revised -7.5 in January. That marked the lowest
reading since June and missed a Reuters forecast of -7.9.
    Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed last week
to extend a lockdown until mid-February as Germany, once a role
model for fighting the pandemic, struggles with a second wave of
infections and high daily numbers of COVID-19 deaths.
    The stricter lockdown, in place since mid-December, is
forcing most shops and schools to close. Restaurants, bars and
entertainment venues have been shut since early November.
    GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said closing large parts of the
retail sector hit the propensity to buy just as hard as it did
during the first lockdown in spring last year.
    Consumer sentiment was likely to remain subdued in March as
well, Buerkl said. A sustainable recovery could only be expected
once infection numbers declined more, allowing lockdown measures
to be eased, he said.
    "In other words, the recovery that many had hoped for this
year will be postponed," Buerkl said.            
    
                                FEB 2021   JAN 2021   FEB 2020
 Consumer climate                 -15.6      -7.5        9.1
 Consumer climate components    JAN 2021   DEC 2020   JAN 2021
 - willingness to buy              0.0       36.6       55.5
 - income expectations            -2.9        3.6       44.6
 - business cycle expectations     1.3        4.4       -3.7
 
    NOTE - The survey period was from Jan. 7 to 18, 2021.
    
    The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of
real private consumption in the following month.
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop 
compared with the same period a year ago.
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private
consumption.
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
    
     


 (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)
