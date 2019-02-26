TABLE-German consumers remain upbeat despite slowing economy - GfK

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The good mood among German shoppers was unchanged heading into March, a GfK survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that household spending will support overall economic growth in the first quarter of this year. With the risk of trade conflicts and Britain's looming exit from the European Union as a backdrop, recent data has pointed to a marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy, which just skirted a recession - defined as two successive quarters of contraction - at the end of last year. The Nuremberg-based GfK institute said its consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at 10.8 points, in line with the forecast. "The consumer climate in the first quarter of this year shows a stable trend at a good level and is so far bracing itself successfully against the tangible economic slowdown," said Rolf Buerkl, a researcher for GfK. Consumers' economic expectation fell for the fifth time in a row to the lowest level since March 2016, GfK said. "The ongoing trade dispute between Europe, China and the U.S. is causing growing uncertainty among consumers," Buerkl said. Despite fears of economic headwinds, consumers were optimistic about their future income thanks to a strong labour market, GfK said. Their willingness to buy declined only slightly but remained at a high level. The GfK survey was conducted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. MARCH 19 FEB 19 MARCH 18 Consumer climate 10.8 10.8 10.8 Consumer climate components FEB. 19 JAN 19 FEB 18 - willingness to buy 53.6 57.6 60.4 - income expectations 60.0 59.9 56.8 - business cycle expectations 4.2 10.7 54.4 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)