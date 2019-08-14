German govt still sees economy growing slightly in 2019 despite Q2 contraction

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government still believes the German economy will grow slightly this year despite contracting in the second quarter, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the government did not think further stimulus was necessary.

“As the chancellor has already laid out, the government does not currently see any need for further measures to stabilise the economy - the fiscal policy of the German government is already expansive,” a government spokeswoman said.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier had said earlier on Wednesday that Germany was not yet in a recession and could avoid one if it took the right measures. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)