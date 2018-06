BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany is sticking to its most recent growth forecasts of 2.3 percent for this year and 2.1 percent for 2019, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday despite a bruising Group of Seven summit marked by increased trade tensions.

“Our most important job right now is to preserve growth and good sentiment,” Altmaier told a conference organised by the business wing of his Christian Democratic party. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Michael Nienaber )