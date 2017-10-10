FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to raise economic growth forecast for 2017 to 2 pct - source
October 10, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 10 days ago

Germany to raise economic growth forecast for 2017 to 2 pct - source

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The German government will raise its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.0 percent, a sharp increase from an earlier estimate of 1.5 percent, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Berlin also plans to lift its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth next year to 1.9 percent from an earlier forecast of 1.6 percent, the person familiar with the projections said.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries will present the government’s updated growth forecasts on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

