FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Downward trend in German business morale is over - Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 25 (Reuters) - The downward trend in German business morale has ended, above all thanks to strength in the domestic economy, Ifo institute economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday.

Ifo’s business sentiment survey was unchanged in May after falling for five straight months.

“The downward trend has stopped,” Wohlrabe told Reuters. “Above all, strength in the domestic economy contributed to the stabilisation of the economy ... The global economic environment is difficult, but the German economy is holding its ground.”

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.