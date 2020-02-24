Export-heavy German economy would be hard hit if coronavirus becomes pandemic-Ifo

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The export-dependent German economy would be particularly hard hit if the coronavirus outbreak turns into a pandemic, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Monday.

Klaus Wohlrabe said if Chinese economic growth were to be 1 percentage point lower in the full year, German growth would also be around 0.1 percentage points lower.

He said the coronavirus outbreak was not yet fully reflected in Ifo’s survey, which showed business sentiment improving slightly in February. (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Scot W. Stevenson)