BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The German economy could contract by between 5% and 20% this year depending on the length of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said he expected there to be a severe recession in Europe’s largest economy that would last for at least two quarters. (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Scot W. Stevenson)